Advertisement

Doctors deliver baby at 5 months after pregnant mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - An infant delivered months early is fighting for her life at a Minneapolis hospital after her mother was fatally shot in what family members say was a domestic violence incident.

Police say Leneesha Columbus, who was 5 months pregnant, was shot while inside a car Sunday night in Minneapolis, just a block from the George Floyd memorial site. Officers found her at the scene, and she was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but Columbus died shortly thereafter.

Police say Leneesha Columbus, who was 5 months pregnant, was shot while inside a car in Minneapolis. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but Columbus died shortly thereafter.
Police say Leneesha Columbus, who was 5 months pregnant, was shot while inside a car in Minneapolis. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but Columbus died shortly thereafter.(Source: Family photo/WCCO/CNN)

“This is a nightmare. This is a mother’s nightmare,” said Columbus’ mother, Ladell Turnipseed. “My grandbaby is fighting for her life. It’s just sad. I just hope everybody takes heed to what happened to my child and protect your babies with all you have because it’s real.”

Turnipseed described her daughter as a lovable mother to a 1-year-old and 5-year-old. She believes it was domestic violence that has stolen their family’s peace.

Police say they are looking into different motives. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

A police spokesman says this is the city’s 29th homicide this year.

Copyright 2020 WCCO, Family photo via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ANGELIKI KASTANIS
As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.

National

'Silent spreaders' of coronavirus may pose serious threat as cases surge in 32 states

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.

Regional

Georgia’s state of emergency and National Guard call-up: What we know

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Georgia is under a state of emergency this morning after a violent holiday weekend.

National

'This is a mother's nightmare': Family grieves after pregnant woman from Minneapolis fatally shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Doctors were able to deliver the woman's baby at 5 months, and family members say the infant is now fighting for her life.

Latest News

National

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Brown
A spokesman for TC Energy said the company is not giving up on Keystone, but it will have to delay large portions of the 1,200-mile oil sands pipeline.

National

Pilot, 4 victims identified after planes collide over Idaho lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Three of the eight victims' bodies have been recovered. Two others were located in the lake and are in the process of being recovered.

National

Starbucks barista accused of writing ‘ISIS’ on Muslim customer’s cup in Minn.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the staff involved to be fired and for additional training for other employees. The organization also plans to file discrimination charges.

National

'I was in shock': Muslim woman says Minn. barista wrote 'ISIS' on her Starbucks cup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the staff involved to be fired and for additional training for other employees. The organization also plans to file discrimination charges.

National

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies after 3 months in ICU with coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Millions had been following the 41-year-old's daily struggle through updates on his wife's Instagram account. He was outlived by his 1-year-old son.

National

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE
A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one.