Details expected today about deadly shooting at Greenville nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Later this afternoon, we're expected to learn more about Sunday's deadly shooting at a South Carolina bar.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

This morning, investigators say they’re still combing through security video evidence from the Lavish Lounge, where two people were shot and killed, and eight others were injured, early Sunday.

The incident was part of a weekend wave of violent crimes across Georgia and South Carolina that left two people dead and several wounded in the CSRA. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cited the violent crime wave in declaring a state of emergency and calling up National Guard troops to help fight the problem, particularly at state facilities in Atlanta.

Neighbors of the Lavish Lounge say they’re accustomed to hearing its music and commotion, but they rarely see any violence.

"They looking for trouble, causing trouble, wherever there's a lot of drinking, a lot of partying, so, but it's a quiet little neighborhood. Very seldom have anything exciting go on," Elmo Strickland said.

Police have released images of four people of interest in connection with the shooting. Investigators say they could be from Atlanta.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a concert was still going on when shots rang into the air, fatally wounding 23-year-old Mykala Bell and 51-year-old Clarence Sterling Johnson. The concert featured Georgia rapper Foogiano.

The concert violated Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency outlawing concerts and nightclubs from being open right now and has left many in the community heartbroken and confused.

“Myself, like everyone else, we just want to know why. Why they would do something like this? Everyone who was shot was an innocent victim,” said Traci Fant, a family friend of Bell and a Greenville community activist.

Fant said she got a call in the early hours of Sunday morning, asking her to come into the hospital.

“It was just one of those scenes that I never expected to see in Greenville,” Fant said.

Bell and Johnson died at the hospital from gunshot wounds. Eight others, ranging in age from range in age from 21 to 51, were injured.

From report by WRDW and WIS.