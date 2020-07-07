Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread showers and isolated storms are expected this evening. This is thanks to a slow moving area of low pressure traveling through the region that should be off the South Carolina Coast by tomorrow. Isolated flash flooding is possible across the CSRA through tonight, especially for flood prone areas that have poor drainage and are low lying. Lows tonight into early Wednesday will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Flash flooding is possible Tuesday evening and up until around midnight. (WRDW)

Our pattern is expected to remain soggy through Wednesday as the area of low pressure transitions off the South Carolina coast. We are not expecting flash flooding in the CSRA Wednesday. Highs Wednesday should remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will turn out of the north and remain between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will be more normal by Thursday and reach the low 90s. Storm chances will be with us again Thursday. Coverage is expected to stay scattered.

Hotter temps in the mid 90s expected Friday through the weekend. Storm chances for this three day stretch should be more summer like with storms mainly popping up in the afternoon and evening.

