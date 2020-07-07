Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Flash Flooding Issues Possible This Evening. Summer storms next few days. Getting hotter towards the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread showers and isolated storms are expected this evening. This is thanks to a slow moving area of low pressure traveling through the region that should be off the South Carolina Coast by tomorrow. Isolated flash flooding is possible across the CSRA through tonight, especially for flood prone areas that have poor drainage and are low lying. Lows tonight into early Wednesday will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Flash flooding is possible Tuesday evening and up until around midnight.
Flash flooding is possible Tuesday evening and up until around midnight.(WRDW)

Our pattern is expected to remain soggy through Wednesday as the area of low pressure transitions off the South Carolina coast. We are not expecting flash flooding in the CSRA Wednesday. Highs Wednesday should remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will turn out of the north and remain between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will be more normal by Thursday and reach the low 90s. Storm chances will be with us again Thursday. Coverage is expected to stay scattered.

Hotter temps in the mid 90s expected Friday through the weekend. Storm chances for this three day stretch should be more summer like with storms mainly popping up in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CSRA weather woes: Trapped residents, washed-out roads, 1 fatal crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff, Sydney Heiberger and Kennedi Harris
Heavy rainfall on top of already-saturated ground caused problems across the CSRA.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Weather

Sunday Afternoon Weather Update

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.