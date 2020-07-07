At least 1 person killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in south Augusta.
The crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. at 4474 Mike Padgett Highway at Brown Road.
It was confirmed as a fatality by Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
Southbound Mike Padgett was closed at Brown Road as of 8:30 a.m.
The crash occurred as rain, heavy at times, fell across the region. And the rain is expected to be with us for the day, if not longer.
