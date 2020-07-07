Advertisement

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research indicates that asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver of the virus spreading.

Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that more than one third of these infections would need to be identified and isolated to suppress a future outbreak.

Researchers said even immediate isolation of all symptomatic cases would not be enough to get the spread under control.

This model worked off the theory, gleaned from previous studies, that COVID-19 may be most contagious during the pre-symptomatic stage, which is uncommon for a respiratory infection.

“Our findings highlight the urgent need to scale up testing of suspected cases without symptoms as noted in revised guidelines by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the study said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

News

North Augusta leaders opt not to require face masks — for now

Updated: 18 minutes ago
You're not required to wear a mask in public in North Augusta, but city leaders strongly recommend it.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

News

At least 1 person killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

Updated: 53 minutes ago
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crash Tuesday morning in south Augusta.

Latest News

National

Nurses strike for more PPE in Texas

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
About 30 nurses and nurse technicians at a hospital in Texas took to the picket line Monday to demand more personal protective equipment, hazard pay and better working conditions.

News

Aiken County back-to-school efforts to be discussed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Aiken County Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to talk about the task force that’s exploring plans for reopening schools for the fall semester.

Regional

Details expected today about deadly shooting at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators say they’re still combing through security video evidence from the Lavish Lounge, where two people were shot and killed, and eight others were injured, early Sunday.

Coronavirus

Kanye West’s clothing brand borrowed millions in pandemic loans

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million in coronavirus aid loans from the federal government.

State

Three defendants in Arbery death are due back in court soon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The three suspects charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be in court next week.

Coronavirus

Contact tracing not possible in South, expert says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is no longer possible across the South because of rapid coronavirus surges, a health expert says.