Appling nursing home has 33 workers test positive for COVID-19, six resident deaths

An Appling nursing home facility has been hit hard by COVID-19, according to a recent survey from the state Department of Community Health. (Source: MGN)
An Appling nursing home facility has been hit hard by COVID-19, according to a recent survey from the state Department of Community Health. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Sydney Heiberger and Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Appling nursing home facility has been hit hard by COVID-19, according to a recent survey from the state Department of Community Health.

That survey shows 33 workers at Lake Crossing Health Center on Washington Road have tested positive for the virus in the past week -- a 312 percent increase over the last survey that showed only eight workers tested positive.

Residents at the facility have also been hit hard. During the past week, 33 residents tested positive for COVID-19 out of 75 total residents. Six residents have also died at the facility -- five more since the previous survey completed last week.

We’ve reached out to Lake Crossing officials, but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

