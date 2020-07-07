Officers say they now know who dumped dog at trash site
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in the case of a dog that was abandoned at a trash collection site.
According to a video obtained by the sheriff’s agency, a silver truck pulled up to the site and left the dog and a cage on the ground around 2:59 p.m. Sunday. The dog was picked up and is being taken care of, but the sheriff’s agency publicized the video and asked the public for leads on the case.
The agency has now located the woman suspected of abandoning the dog, Sheriff Mike Kile told News 12 on Tuesday. She’s scheduled to come and meet with an animal control officer, according to Kile. She will be booked into jail and bond set, according to Kile.
At that point, he’s expected to share more information.
We’ll let you know what we find out.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.