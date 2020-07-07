Advertisement

Officers say they now know who dumped dog at trash site

The Screven County Sheriff's Office released this image from video that authorities say shows someone abandoning a doig.
The Screven County Sheriff's Office released this image from video that authorities say shows someone abandoning a doig.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in the case of a dog that was abandoned at a trash collection site.

According to a video obtained by the sheriff’s agency, a silver truck pulled up to the site and left the dog and a cage on the ground around 2:59 p.m. Sunday. The dog was picked up and is being taken care of, but the sheriff’s agency publicized the video and asked the public for leads on the case.

MORE | Three defendants in Arbery death are due back in court soon

The agency has now located the woman suspected of abandoning the dog, Sheriff Mike Kile told News 12 on Tuesday. She’s scheduled to come and meet with an animal control officer, according to Kile. She will be booked into jail and bond set, according to Kile.

At that point, he’s expected to share more information.

We’ll let you know what we find out.

Abandoned dog 07-05-2020

July 7th Update******LOCATED******* (INVESTIGATION CONTINUES) On July 5th this poor dog was abandoned with a cage at one of the local trash collection sites. The dog has been picked up and is being taken care of. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or person in the video, please contact the Screven County Sheriff's Office 912-564-2013.

Posted by Screven County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘A somber reminder’: SRS loses 1 to coronavirus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
“The loss of a coworker is a somber reminder that we are truly ‘in this together,’” SRS contractor tells staff in announcing COVID-19 death.

News

Grace period ends for North Augusta utility cutoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting today, the city of North Augusta will start cutting off your utilities if you haven't paid your bills.

News

North Augusta leaders opt not to require face masks — for now

Updated: 1 hours ago
You're not required to wear a mask in public in North Augusta, but city leaders strongly recommend it.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

At least 1 person killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crash Tuesday morning in south Augusta.

News

Aiken County back-to-school efforts to be discussed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Aiken County Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to talk about the task force that’s exploring plans for reopening schools for the fall semester.

Regional

Details expected today about deadly shooting at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 3 hours ago
Investigators say they’re still combing through security video evidence from the Lavish Lounge, where two people were shot and killed, and eight others were injured, early Sunday.

State

Three defendants in Arbery death are due back in court soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The three suspects charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be in court next week.

News

Free coronavirus testing offered this week in Aiken County

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you want to be tested for COVID-19, Aiken Regional Medical Center is offering free drive-thru testing this week.

Regional

Georgia’s state of emergency and National Guard call-up: What we know

Updated: 5 hours ago
Georgia is under a state of emergency with National Guard troops given law enforcement powers.