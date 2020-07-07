Advertisement

Aiken County back-to-school efforts to be discussed

Published: Jul. 7, 2020
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to talk about the task force that’s exploring plans for reopening schools for the fall semester.

The board will hear from Superintendent King Laurence about the back-to-school task force.

The superintendent has said it’s not likely that all students will be coming back to a normal schedule.

The task force in recent days has been gathering ideas from parents on how they’d like to see the district proceed after weeks of closure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The task force has been working to create a healthy environment, and its plan is likely to give parents the option of choosing only virtual learning, or in-person instruction, once it’s safe. Many other local school districts are offering such options.

Aiken County educators plan to have a gradual transition from hybrid to traditional learning.

Tonight’s meeting will be streamed on the district’s website and will be held at its administrative office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. In-person attendance is limited.

