18-year-old dies in hospital after house fire back in June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old that died today from injuries suffered after a house fire in June.

According to the report, Qua’Vonne Small of the 1800 blk Killingsworth Dr was taken to Augusta University Medical Center after being in a house fire on the 1800 blk. Fayetteville Dr.

The fire occurred on June 25, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Small was then transferred to Joseph M. Still Burn Center later, where he died on July 6, 2020 at 6:52 p.m.

No autopsy will be done. The coroner concluded the cause of death was complications of smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.