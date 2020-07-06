YMCA camp in Georgia closes after seeing COVID-19 cases

CLAYTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight camp in north Georgia is closed after campers and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

YMCA High Harbour says a counselor tested positive on June 24. Both of the camp's locations were closed and the counselor was sent home immediately.

Parents had a four-day window to pick their kids up after the positive test.

They say the counselor passed the safety protocols upon arrival at camp.

Since then, officials say more campers and staff members have tested positive, but they don’t have a definitive number.

