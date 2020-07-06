Advertisement

White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation

Central Park and midtown Manhattan are shown in this aerial photo of July 27, 2011 in New York.
Central Park and midtown Manhattan are shown in this aerial photo of July 27, 2011 in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A white woman walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park was charged Monday with filing a false report.

In May, Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation for calling 911 to report she was being threatened by “an African-American man” when bird watcher Christian Cooper appeared to keep his distance as he recorded her rant on his phone.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement on Monday that his office had charged Amy Cooper with falsely reporting the confrontation, a misdemeanor. She was ordered to appear in court on Oct. 14.

After the backlash, Amy Cooper released an apology through a public relations service, saying she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions.”

“He had every right to request that I leash my dog in an area where it was required,” she said in the written statement. “I am well aware of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause and would never have imagined that I would be involved in the type of incident that occurred with Chris.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chicago’s July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
One of Chicago’s bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police officers on the streets.

National

Uber buys Postmates, ups delivery game in $2.65 billion deal

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Uber and its Uber Eats food-delivery division will gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 37% of the U.S. food delivery market.

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

National

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday at the age of 83 at a hospital in Hermitage, Tenn., his publicist said.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Witnesses told news outlets they saw the two airplanes flying towards each other and colliding in mid-air, then plunging a few hundred feet into the lake.

National

FDA gives emergency approval to quick COVID-19 antigen test

Updated: 1 hour ago
The diagnostic swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.

Coronavirus

Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
University officials announced Monday that only 40% of undergraduates will be invited to campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge coronavirus can spread in air

Updated: 1 hours ago
The World Health Organization has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground.

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.