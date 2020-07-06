Suspect due in court over Fort Hood soldier slaying

FORT HOOD, Texas - A woman is due in court today in connection with the death of a Fort Hood soldier.

It comes after investigators determined human remains discovered 20 miles east of the Army post are those of Spc. Vanessa Guillén.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Police say Aguilar helped her boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, dismember and burn Guillén 's body. Investigators say Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer, then last week killed himself as police closed in on him.

Guillen vanished more than two months ago, and he her family was informed Sunday of the identificatin of her remains.

Guillén’s family has said through their lawyer that they believe she was sexually harassed by the military suspect and is calling for a congressional investigation.

