Advertisement

SC to help needy families with food during pandemic

(KKCO)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Schools not only provide children with an education, but they also provide meals that many parents depend on.

When schools closed in late March, food banks saw an increase in child food insecurity. But a new program is stepping in to help.

The pandemic led many families to face a new struggle: getting food.

"We've seen actually an increase from 1 in 5 children being food insecure to 1 in 3, which is a really scary number," Amy Breitmann, the executive director of Golden Harvest Food Bank, said.

The new pandemic-EBT or P-EBT program aims to help. It grants a one-time benefit of $330 per child for SNAP households and for students who attend a school that provides free meals.

"We didn't want parents and students to have to apply for these funds, so we are working with the SC Department of Education and local school districts to determine eligibility," Connely'anne Ragley, the director of communications for the state Department of Social Services, said.

As many as 467,000 students in South Carolina qualify for this benefit. If you're already on SNAP, you'll get the money added to your EBT card. If you don't get SNAP, but do get this special money, the card will be mailed to you.

"For me frankly I believe it comes at a good time as some programs are dwindling down some programs have had to stop or limit their operations due to lack of volunteers or testing positive with COVID," Breitmann said.

South Carolina SNAP program parents could see the benefit on their EBT cards as early as tomorrow. Georgia is expected to start its program service by the end of this month.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GA’s Kemp taps 1,000 National Guardsman, declares emergency in effort to curb violence

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order that taps 1,000 Georgia National Guard to help curb violence after a brutal weekend of shootings over the weekend in Atlanta.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

News

Neighbor saves S.C. woman attacked by alligator

Updated: 4 hours ago
A South Carolina woman is lucky to be alive after she was attacked by an alligator.

State

How domestic dispute turned deadly for 2 in Salley

Updated: 4 hours ago
A murder-suicide left two people dead in Salley as a wider wave of violent crime that gripped the CSRA and the rest of the two-state region over the July Fourth weekend.

Latest News

News

Pop-up parade salutes health heroes, veterans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
A pop-up parade today will go through the medical district of Augusta.

News

Public can follow progress on James Brown mural

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Work has begun on completing the James Brown mural in downtown Augusta, and there are several ways you can follow the progress on the artwork honoring the R&B performer who called the city his home.

News

Boil order lifted for Jackson water customers

Updated: 8 hours ago
A boil order was lifted Monday morning for Jackson municipal water customers.

News

Downloadable workbook can help kids cope during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
There are resources for parents who are worried about a summer loss of learning made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Drivers face delays on Gordon Highway, in downtown Augusta and in Appling

Updated: 9 hours ago
Drivers can expect delays in at least two parts of the CSRA due to road closures and construction.

News

YMCA camp in Georgia closes after seeing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
An overnight camp in north Georgia is closed after campers and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.