SC to help needy families with food during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Schools not only provide children with an education, but they also provide meals that many parents depend on.

When schools closed in late March, food banks saw an increase in child food insecurity. But a new program is stepping in to help.

The pandemic led many families to face a new struggle: getting food.

"We've seen actually an increase from 1 in 5 children being food insecure to 1 in 3, which is a really scary number," Amy Breitmann, the executive director of Golden Harvest Food Bank, said.

The new pandemic-EBT or P-EBT program aims to help. It grants a one-time benefit of $330 per child for SNAP households and for students who attend a school that provides free meals.

"We didn't want parents and students to have to apply for these funds, so we are working with the SC Department of Education and local school districts to determine eligibility," Connely'anne Ragley, the director of communications for the state Department of Social Services, said.

As many as 467,000 students in South Carolina qualify for this benefit. If you're already on SNAP, you'll get the money added to your EBT card. If you don't get SNAP, but do get this special money, the card will be mailed to you.

"For me frankly I believe it comes at a good time as some programs are dwindling down some programs have had to stop or limit their operations due to lack of volunteers or testing positive with COVID," Breitmann said.

South Carolina SNAP program parents could see the benefit on their EBT cards as early as tomorrow. Georgia is expected to start its program service by the end of this month.

