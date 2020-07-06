Road closures, construction could being delays in Augusta, Appling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers can expect delays in at least two parts of the CSRA due to road closures and construction.

In Columbia County, be prepared for delays at the Appling-Harlem Highway near Interstate 20 Exit 183. Roadwork begins there this morning and lasts through Friday. Crews are clearing the road for an $8 million reconstruction project. New lanes and roundabouts will be added. The project is scheduled to be complete by next summer.

Also expect possible delays this week in downtown Augusta. Part of James Brown Boulevard is closed as crews work on a massive James Brown mural. The creators say it will still take about two months to finish, but they're hoping to make a lot of progress this week. The portion of the road in front of the mural is blocked off for now between Broad and Jones streets.

Meanwhile, as people head back home after the July Fourth holiday weekend, Georgia and South Carolina are lifting holiday suspensions of lane closures and roadwork on state highways. The suspension was lifted in Georgia around 10 p.m. Sunday, and it will be lifted in South Carolina at 10 p.m. Monday.

