Pop-up parade today will salute health heroes, veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pop-up parade today will offer thanks to health care workers and veterans.

Augusta University, the Department of Veterans Affairs, University Hospital and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for the parade going through the medical district in Augusta.

The parade will be made up of a collection of historic military vehicles and the patriot guard riders on their motorcycles.

It will start and end at the stadium of Laney High School, 1339 Laney Walker Blvd., at 11 a.m.

