Two shooting calls in Augusta within an hour, two miles apart

One person was injured at a shooting near Massoit Dr. in Augusta.
One person was injured at a shooting near Massoit Dr. in Augusta.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Meadowbrook Dr.

Richmond County Dispatch confirms one person was injured in a shooting on Meadowbrook Dr. in Augusta Sunday evening.

The call came in at 7:17 p.m. Dispatch says one person is in custody.

Details at this time are limited.

Massoit Dr.

Richmond County Dispatch is telling us about a separate shooting call, that happened on Massoit Dr. That’s less than two miles away from the Meadowbrook Dr. shooting call.

The call came in at 7:56 p.m. Dispatch could not confirm any injuries, but our reporter on the scene spotted an ambulance leaving the scene with an individual inside.

This story is still developing, and it is unclear if these shooting calls are about the same incident. Check back for updates.

