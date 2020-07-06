Advertisement

Neighbor saves S.C. woman attacked by alligator

Alligator, Photo Date: April 14, 2013 (Source MGN)
Alligator, Photo Date: April 14, 2013 (Source MGN) (WILX)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - A South Carolina woman is lucky to be alive after she was attacked by an alligator.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reports that a 75-year-old woman was doing some gardening by the edge of her Okatie gated community’s pond when a 10-foot alligator bit her leg and pulled her underwater on Sunday afternoon.

A passing neighbor stopped to help. The neighbor was unaware that the gator had latched onto her leg. When he attempted to pull her by the waist, the gator pulled back, taking both of them underwater.

The alligator let the woman go, and the neighbor was able to pull her out of the water. The woman has several breaks and lacerations on her leg. She’s currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Savannah.

The family told DNR that she remains in “good spirits, despite what happened.” Witnesses say that alligators tend to frequent that pond.

Agency spokesperson David Lucas warns: “They’re wild animals and unpredictable. You just don’t want to be that close to the edge of a body of water.”

