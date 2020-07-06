Man wanted on multiple charges including attempted rape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including assault, burglary, and rape back in June.

Michael DeAngelo Heath, 22, is wanted for an Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Criminal Attempt Rape and Obstructing or Hindering a Person from Making an Emergency Call on June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Heath is also still in possession of the victim’s, gold in color, 2000 Toyota Camry.

Heath is reported to be 5′7 and about 230 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Walter McNeil, (706) 821-1078, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080

