Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

ATLANTA (AP) — The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner, and say she was in a car whose driver tried to get through an illegal barricade placed near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations. Hours later, three other people were reportedly shot, one of them fatally. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging anyone with information to come forward.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRAGON CON

Virus: Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event for 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Organizers of the popular fantasy and gaming convention called Dragon Con have announced that the in-person event will be canceled this year in Atlanta because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials for Dragon Con announced Monday that the event will instead be moved online. The convention was set mark its 34th year and scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend. A convention spokesman said organizers are working on plans for a free virtual version of the event that would feature panels, highlights from past years and costume contests, among other activities. Organizers said last year’s convention drew its largest crowd with 85,000 participants across four days.

STATE PATROL HEADQUARTERS-FIRE

Georgia State Patrol building damaged by fire during protest

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive damage to its headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire early Sunday caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the agency's vehicles parked in front of the building also was damaged. Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background. Smoke could be seen through a glass window of the building after a red flash was seen inside. No arrests have been made.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — School districts across America must make wrenching decisions over how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. They face issues like school buses running below capacity, virtual learning, outdoor classrooms and quarantine protocols for infected children. The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary from district to district and state to state. The debates have been highly emotional, with tempers flaring among parents and administrators. And discussions have been made all the more vexing by record numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported each day. They must balance health concerns with clawing back as much normalcy as possible.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-LATINOS

1 ad, 3 accents: How Democrats aim to win Latino votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

OBIT-CHARLIE DANIELS

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music pioneer and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday due to a stroke. Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions. His edgy, early music raised eyebrows in Nashville, with “Long Haired Country Boy” celebrating marijuana smoking and “Uneasy Rider” poking fun at rednecks. But he softened some verses in the 1990s and in 2008 joined the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry.

TRANSIT MASKS

Atlanta transit agency to give riders masks for coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) — Metro Atlanta’s transit authority will provide disposable masks to riders to try to protect them from the coronavirus. Starting Monday, MARTA says customers will be able to get a mask between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays at rail stations and bus bays. Customers who want one should look for uniformed station agents or people wearing a red “Team MARTA” shirt. Each customer will select an individual mask from a tissue-like dispenser. MARTA plans to distribute up to two million masks and could expand the program to weeknights and weekends. There is, however, no requirement to wear a mask in order to board buses and trains.