How you can follow progress on James Brown mural

Work is getting underway on the James Brown mural in downtown Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work has begun on completing the James Brown mural in downtown Augusta, and there are several ways you can follow the progress on the artwork honoring the R&B performer who called the city his home.

Cole Phail won the community’s votes to create his mural, “The Spirit of Funk,” in early 2020, and its creation at Broad and Ninth streets is being overseen by the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The council will publish and promote videos showing the mural completion online via the Arts Council’s social media accounts. Also during the early evenings over the next few days, Phail will be projecting the mural’s image, weather permitting, and community members are welcome to observe the process; observers are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing and use face masks.

Work on the mural has led to the temporary closure of part of James Brown Boulevard between Broad and Jones streets.

