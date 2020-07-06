How domestic dispute turned deadly for 2 in Salley

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder-suicide left two people dead in Salley as a wider wave of violent crime gripped the CSRA and the rest of the two-state region over the July Fourth weekend.

Aiken County Coroner Ables’ staff was called at 8:50 p.m. Sunday to two homes on Maple Street in Salley regarding a shooting incident involving fatalities.

Thembi Chalmers, 43, who lives at 227 Maple St., was pronounced dead in the home from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, Chalmers’ boyfriend, Levi Bonnett, 45, who lived in the home, walked to 210 Maple St., where he killed himself, according to Ables.

A domestic dispute between the two is believed to have led to the shooting.

Chalmers will be autopsied in Newberry, and toxicology specimens are pending on the suspect.

