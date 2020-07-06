Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in Atlanta on the Fourth of July after at least two people in a crowd opened fire on a car she was in. Authorities identified the girl as Secoriea Turner, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl’s grief-stricken mother. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the mayor reported at least two shooters were involved and were being sought. The shooting happened near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta police officer June 12. The Wendy’s was later burned, and the area has become a flash point for demonstrations.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive early morning damage to its headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire early Sunday caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the agency's vehicles parked in front of the building also was damaged. Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background. A witness says the demonstration began peacefully but about three or four people appeared to be trying to vandalize the building. No arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — School districts across America must make wrenching decisions over how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. They face issues like school buses running below capacity, virtual learning, outdoor classrooms and quarantine protocols for infected children. The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary from district to district and state to state. The debates have been highly emotional, with tempers flaring among parents and administrators. And discussions have been made all the more vexing by record numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported each day. They must balance health concerns with clawing back as much normalcy as possible.

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.