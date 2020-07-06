Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner on Sunday. Authorities say a group of armed individuals shot at the car near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations. News outlets report one person was shot and killed and two others were hurt late Sunday yards from where Secoriea was shot Saturday night.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive damage to its headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire early Sunday caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the agency's vehicles parked in front of the building also was damaged. Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background. Smoke could be seen through a glass window of the building after a red flash was seen inside. No arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — School districts across America must make wrenching decisions over how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. They face issues like school buses running below capacity, virtual learning, outdoor classrooms and quarantine protocols for infected children. The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary from district to district and state to state. The debates have been highly emotional, with tempers flaring among parents and administrators. And discussions have been made all the more vexing by record numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported each day. They must balance health concerns with clawing back as much normalcy as possible.

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.