GA’s Kemp taps 1,000 National Guardsman, declares emergency in effort to curb violence

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order that taps 1,000 Georgia National Guard to help curb violence after a brutal weekend of shootings over the weekend in Atlanta.

The order also issues a state of emergency across the state.

Kemp says once peaceful protests are being hijacked by “criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda.”

“This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city,” Kemp said. “I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

Kemp’s order looks to provide support at state buildings with the guardsmen, allowing state personnel to increase patrols on roadways and communities around the state.

The July 4 holiday weekend saw as many as 30 state residents wounded by gunfire, according to Kemp.

