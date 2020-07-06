Ga., S.C., Fla. beaches stay busy despite concerns about coronavirus

It was a busy weekend for beaches in the region.

One of Georgia's most popular tourist spots wasn't as packed as usual. Still, officials on Tybee Island say about 45,000 people showed up for the weekend.

In the Palmetto State, despite multiple warnings from out-of-state health officials, thousands of visitors came to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Many of them said they weren’t worried about coming and they didn’t have any plans to quarantine when they got back home.

One woman from North Carolina said she visited because she thought the beaches wouldn't be as packed due to coronavirus cases. She said she was disappointed to see so few masks in use.

Some tourists will be required to quarantine, depending on what state they're from.

New York's governor recently announced anyone who tests positive after traveling from certain states like Georgia and South Carolina will not be guaranteed paid sick leave.

Crowds also packed the beaches in Florida, even though coronavirus cases in the state continue to surge.

At St. Pete Beach on the Gulf of Mexico, parking spaces were scarce Saturday afternoon and hundreds of people clustered in groups under umbrellas and in cabanas on the sand.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office patrolled on ATVs, telling folks they should stay with their own families or groups — and away from others.

Hospital leaders in Florida are talking to lawmakers, asking for statewide rules to prevent cases from rising.

They say transmission rates would decline if everyone wore masks correctly and properly social distanced.

