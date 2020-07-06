GA Lottery
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
2-4-5-1
(two, four, five, one)
9-4-4-7
(nine, four, four, seven)
11-15-21-52-58, Cash Ball: 3
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
0-7-6-9-7
(zero, seven, six, nine, seven)
3-4-2-7-8
(three, four, two, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million