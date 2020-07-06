Five Augusta firefighters test positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Augusta firefighters have been sent home after they all tested positive for COVID-19, according to Augusta Fire/EMA officials.

Tests are being performed as several stations as a result of the positive tests.

However, fire officials say they believe none of the firefighters have had any recent interactions with the public.

“At this time, the Augusta Fire/EMA continues to maintain minimum staffing levels to ensure the people of Augusta remain safe and have the emergency services they expect,” a statement from officials said.

More on this story as it develops.

