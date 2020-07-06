Five Augusta firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Augusta firefighters have been sent home after they all tested positive for COVID-19, according to Augusta Fire/EMA officials.
Tests are being performed as several stations as a result of the positive tests.
However, fire officials say they believe none of the firefighters have had any recent interactions with the public.
“At this time, the Augusta Fire/EMA continues to maintain minimum staffing levels to ensure the people of Augusta remain safe and have the emergency services they expect,” a statement from officials said.
