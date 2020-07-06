Advertisement

Five Augusta firefighters test positive for COVID-19

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Augusta firefighters have been sent home after they all tested positive for COVID-19, according to Augusta Fire/EMA officials.

Tests are being performed as several stations as a result of the positive tests.

However, fire officials say they believe none of the firefighters have had any recent interactions with the public.

“At this time, the Augusta Fire/EMA continues to maintain minimum staffing levels to ensure the people of Augusta remain safe and have the emergency services they expect,” a statement from officials said.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

Updated: moments ago
I-TEAM investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

News

Aiken County 911: I-Team investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Liz Owens
An all-new I-Team investigation begins with a heart attack -- a mother collapses on the floor. Her family, knowing seconds count, begins CPR and dials Aiken County 911.

News

Families call for removal of Superior Court judge over bias after bond hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
About two dozen people are rallying together for two cases. The connection: claims against one judge.

News

RAW: Aiken County 911 call for Barbara Roberts

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

GA’s Kemp taps 1,000 National Guardsman, declares emergency in effort to curb violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order that taps 1,000 Georgia National Guard to help curb violence after a brutal weekend of shootings over the weekend in Atlanta.

News

SC to help needy families with food during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Schools not only provide children with an education, but they also provide meals that many parents depend on.

National

Georgia Gov. authorizes Guard troops after 8-year-old killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

News

Neighbor saves S.C. woman attacked by alligator

Updated: 5 hours ago
A South Carolina woman is lucky to be alive after she was attacked by an alligator.

State

How domestic dispute turned deadly for 2 in Salley

Updated: 5 hours ago
A murder-suicide left two people dead in Salley as a wider wave of violent crime that gripped the CSRA and the rest of the two-state region over the July Fourth weekend.

News

Pop-up parade salutes health heroes, veterans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
A pop-up parade today will go through the medical district of Augusta.