Downloadable workbook can help kids cope during pandemic

There are resources for parents who are worried about a summer loss of learning made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Denise Daniels along with Scholastic and the Yale Child Study Center have published a 16-page downloadable workbook to help kids cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Called “First Aid for Feelings: A Workbook to Help Kids Cope During the Coronavirus Pandemic,” it’s available in English, Spanish and French at http://teacher.scholastic.com/education/coronavirusworkbook/index.html.

