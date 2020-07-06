Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread showers and storms are expected this evening through tonight. This is thanks to a slow moving area of low pressure traveling through the region that should be off the South Carolina Coast by midweek. Isolated flash flooding is possible across the CSRA, especially for flood prone areas that have poor drainage and are low lying. Lows tonight into early Tuesday will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Isolated flooding problems possible across the CSRA through Tuesday night. (WRDW)

Showers and storms will be possible early Tuesday and continue to be on and off through the day. Isolated flooding problems will be possible again for flood prone areas. Severe weather is not expected, but always heed caution to lightning. High temperatures will stay below normal Tuesday afternoon thanks to cloudy skies and high rain chances. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern is expected to remain soggy through Wednesday as the area of low pressure transitions off the South Carolina coast. The isolated flash flood threat will remain in the central and eastern CSRA. Highs Wednesday should remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will turn out of the north and remain between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will be more normal by Thursday and reach the low 90s. Storm chances will be with us again Thursday. Coverage is expected to stay scattered.

Hotter temps in the mid 90s expected Friday through the weekend. Storm chances for this three day stretch should be more summer like with storms mainly popping up in the afternoon and evening.

