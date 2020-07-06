D-backs’ MadBum back on mound, tries to stay healthy in camp

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s new pitching addition Madison Bumgarner threw two innings of live batting practice. It was his first outing during the team’s summer camp at Chase Field as the D-backs prepare for a 60-game season.

The left-handed Bumgarner signed with the Diamondbacks in the offseason after spending his first 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants. Bumgarner’s trying to get his arm in shape and avoid COVID-19 as he prepares for opening day.

Three players on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster have tested positive for coronavirus though the team hasn’t revealed any names.

