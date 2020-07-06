Advertisement

D-backs’ MadBum back on mound, tries to stay healthy in camp

(KOLO)
By David Brandt
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s new pitching addition Madison Bumgarner threw two innings of live batting practice. It was his first outing during the team’s summer camp at Chase Field as the D-backs prepare for a 60-game season.

The left-handed Bumgarner signed with the Diamondbacks in the offseason after spending his first 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants. Bumgarner’s trying to get his arm in shape and avoid COVID-19 as he prepares for opening day.

Three players on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster have tested positive for coronavirus though the team hasn’t revealed any names.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Larry Lage
With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall.

Sports

Blaney crew member taken to hospital for further evaluation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A tire changer for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was taken to a hospital after being injured Sunday early in the Brickyard 400.

Sports

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Walker
Dodgers pitcher David Price won’t play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Latest News

Sports

Freeman, 3 others test positive for virus

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, reliever Will Smith and two teammates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

News

Eagerly anticipated TopGolf opens in Augusta

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell and Laura Pugliese
After months of waiting and gawking at the construction off Riverwatch Parkway, the collective dreams of golf fans in Augusta have finally become a reality.

Sports

Aiken County schools taking one week off from workouts

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
To be clear, this is not due to COVID-19 or South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s comments calling for people to wear masks if they want a football season

Sports

GHSA to allow competition at conditioning

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The Georgia High School Association has released updated guidelines after meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council.

Sports

Palmetto boasting strong field for 45th amateur

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
For the 45th time, Palmetto Golf Club will host the Palmetto Amateur beginning on July 8th.