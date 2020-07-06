Crime surge tarnishes holiday weekend in CSRA, 2-state region

A summertime crime surge continues to grip the CSRA — and other parts of Georgia and South Carolina — with deaths and injuries left in the aftermath of Fourth of July celebrations.

Between shootings and stabbings that caused injuries in Augusta and Barnwell County, and deadly gunfire in Atlanta and Greenville, S.C., it was a violent weekend for some parts of the region.

An ambulance took one patient from a crime scene on Massoit Drive in Augusta after a shooting the night of July 5, 2020. (WRDW)

In Augusta, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dealt with two shootings within an hour of each other, and less than two miles apart.

Authorities received two apparently separate calls of gunshot wounds, one on Massoit Drive at 7:17 p.m. and one on Meadowbrook Drive at 7:56 p.m.

It was unclear whether the incidents were related, or possibly even the same shooting.

Dispatchers confirmed that one person was injured between the two incidents. At the Massoit Drive crime scene, a patient was taken away in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman suspected of aggravated assault in connection with an Augusta stabbing that happened Sunday on B Street near Broad Street and Milledge Road.

Shawnkuri Walker (WRDW)

Shawnkuri Walker is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a knife. She is described as 20 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 116 pounds, with black hair colored red, and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her is asked to call Sgt. James Tredore at 706-821-1035.

Elsewhere in the CSRA, five people were sent to a hospital after a shooting Saturday night outside a house party in the Red Oak community of Barnwell County.

Most of the five victims were teenagers, according to authorities.

Elsewhere in the two-state region

Secoriea Turner (inset) was killed in a shooting near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died. (WRDW)

In Atlanta, an 8 year old girl was shot and killed Saturday night near the burnt-out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died. Police say they were trying to enter a parking lot nearby and they ran into a group of armed individuals who blocked the entrance. Someone in the group opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times, and one of the bullets killed the girl, Secoriea Turner. The death has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire in the area that has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

News outlets report one person was shot and killed and two others were hurt late Sunday in a separate incident just yards from where Secoriea was shot.

Also in Atlanta, two people suffered smoke inhalation after protesters stormed the Georgia Department of Public Safety headquarters on Saturday. Investigators say nearly 100 people showed up after midnight, dressed in dark clothing and masks. Authorities say the group threw rocks and spray painted the building. Someone also tossed a firework into the facility, causing a small fire and leading to the treatment of two employees for smoke inhalation. No arrests have been made.

In Greenville, S.C., a shooting at a nightclub killed two people early Sunday . Deputies arrived at the Lavish Lounge after hearing multiple gunshots inside the club. There were a total of eight injuries, and two people were killed: 23 year old Mkayla Bell and 51 year old Sterling Johnson. Deputies have four people of interest in this case. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a “very large crowd” was at the nightclub for “some type of concert.”

What’s behind the local crime surge?

As News 12 reported last week, Richmond County is seeing an increase in crime, which had plunged at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Richmond County, the increase has been violent.

It comes after violent crime had dropped 50% during March and April compared to last year, and overall crime plunged 25% during the stay-at-home order.

Deputies say there’s no known connection for most of the recent crimes, and they can’t be sure whether it’s related to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Among the recent local homicides:

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press