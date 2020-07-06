Advertisement

Braves ‘ultimate pro’ OF Nick Markakis opts out of season

(WRDW)
By Chalres Odum
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves veteran outfielder Nick Markakis has become the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season due to increased concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Markakis is the second Atlanta veteran in two days to announce plans to sit out the 60-game season, following right-hander Félix Hernández.

The 36-year-old Markakis says he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and then was swayed by his telephone conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has fever and other symptoms.  

Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond are among other players who have opted out.

