Boil order lifted for Jackson water customers

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil order was lifted Monday morning for Jackson municipal water customers.

Due to low a loss of water pressure, the order had been issued Thursday for residents of Highland Circle and Hendrix Street as well as all out-of-town water customers. 

Bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by an independent lab. The results indicate the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking, officials said. 

Anyone with questions can call 803-471-2229.

