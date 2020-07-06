Advertisement

Augusta University requires face coverings inside campus facilities and buildings

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines, has adjusted previous guidelines for faculty and students returning to campus.

Just last week, some faculty members were concerned over the campus not requiring masks as a precaution.

Use of Face Coverings

Effective July 15, 2020, all University System of Georgia (USG) institutions will require all faculty, staff, students, and visitors to wear an appropriate face covering while inside campus facilities/buildings where six feet social distancing may not always be possible. Face covering use is not a substitute for social distancing.

Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met.

Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students.

Reasonable accommodations may be made for those who are unable to wear a face covering for documented health reasons.

Alternate Work Arrangements

Among the changes are to definitions for people who will need extra precaution due to age and underlying medical conditions. The USG is providing updated guidance on the wearing of face coverings and for who is eligible to seek alternate work arrangements due to falling into one of these categories.

Older Adults

  • The CDC no longer gives a minimum age for those at risk. The USG will continue to use 65 as its measure for evaluating requests for alternate work arrangements. Individuals who areyounger than 65 can provide documentation from a health care provider that their age is a determining factor for risk that should prevent them from working on campus as scheduled.

People of Any Age with Underlying Medical Conditions

People with the following underlying medical conditions may request alternate work arrangements under the previously developed process:

  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
  • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher)
  • Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 2 diabetes mellitus
  • Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
  • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
  • Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
  • Liver disease
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
  • Smoking
  • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
  • Type 1 diabetes mellitus

For more information about the guidance, visit Augusta University’s website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Parade for Augusta medical workers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Violent weekend in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
Violent weekend in the CSRA

News

Protesters ask for change in court system

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters ask for change in court system

Latest News

News

I-TEAM investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

Updated: 1 hours ago
I-TEAM investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

VOD Recordings

New program helps get children food

Updated: 1 hours ago
New program helps get children food

Education

Augusta Tech offering 3 types of learning courses for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Augusta Technical College will be holding three learning choice for fall semester students: in-person, online or hybrid courses.

News

Aiken County 911: I-Team investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
An all-new I-Team investigation begins with a heart attack -- a mother collapses on the floor. Her family, knowing seconds count, begins CPR and dials Aiken County 911.

News

Families call for removal of Superior Court judge over bias after bond hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
About two dozen people are rallying together for two cases. The connection: claims against one judge.

News

Five Augusta firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Five Augusta firefighters have been sent home after they all tested positive for COVID-19, according to Augusta Fire/EMA officials.