Augusta University requires face coverings inside campus facilities and buildings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines, has adjusted previous guidelines for faculty and students returning to campus.

Just last week, some faculty members were concerned over the campus not requiring masks as a precaution.

Use of Face Coverings

Effective July 15, 2020, all University System of Georgia (USG) institutions will require all faculty, staff, students, and visitors to wear an appropriate face covering while inside campus facilities/buildings where six feet social distancing may not always be possible. Face covering use is not a substitute for social distancing.

Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met.

Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students.

Reasonable accommodations may be made for those who are unable to wear a face covering for documented health reasons.

Alternate Work Arrangements

Among the changes are to definitions for people who will need extra precaution due to age and underlying medical conditions. The USG is providing updated guidance on the wearing of face coverings and for who is eligible to seek alternate work arrangements due to falling into one of these categories.

Older Adults

The CDC no longer gives a minimum age for those at risk. The USG will continue to use 65 as its measure for evaluating requests for alternate work arrangements. Individuals who areyounger than 65 can provide documentation from a health care provider that their age is a determining factor for risk that should prevent them from working on campus as scheduled.

People of Any Age with Underlying Medical Conditions

People with the following underlying medical conditions may request alternate work arrangements under the previously developed process:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher)

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Smoking

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

For more information about the guidance, visit Augusta University’s website.

