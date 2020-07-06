Augusta Tech offering 3 types of learning courses for fall semester

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College will be holding three learning choice for fall semester students: in-person, online or hybrid courses.

The fall 2020 semester is scheduled to begin August 24, 2020. In accordance with CDC guidelines, courses will be offered using various formats to ensure the safety of students.

Course formats will include online, hybrid with an online component and in-person/web enhanced component. Instructors will conduct the online component of courses through Blackboard.

Students enrolled in hybrid, clinical, and lab courses will be notified by their instructor of the dates, times, and locations to report on campus or to the clinical site for instruction.

Students taking a course listed on the schedule as online must complete Badge training prior to registration. Students taking a course listed on the schedule as hybrid will complete the Badge training during the first week of the course to prepare for the online portion of the course.

Students should continue to contact their Advisor remotely to schedule a time for questions and registration assistance.

Students should also check their course schedules for possible changes in delivery format as well as their SmartWeb email daily for updates from the College and instructors concerning Fall Semester.

For more information, visit the Augusta Technical College website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.