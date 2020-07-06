Advertisement

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, tweeted.

She told MSNBC that she decided her family members should get tested again because her husband “literally has been sleeping since Thursday.”

Bottoms, in her first term as mayor, has risen to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been noted for her earlier criticism of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on his slowness to order Georgians to shelter in place and his quickness to lift that order.

She was an early and vocal supporter of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, speaking on his behalf in Iowa before that state’s caucus. The former vice president has been considering Bottoms as his possible vice presidential running mate in his own presidential bid.

Bottoms has supported protests against police brutality and racial injustice that have been widespread in Atlanta, urging protesters to get tested for the virus.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parade for Augusta medical workers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Violent weekend in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
Violent weekend in the CSRA

News

Protesters ask for change in court system

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters ask for change in court system

News

I-TEAM investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

Updated: 1 hours ago
I-TEAM investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

Latest News

VOD Recordings

New program helps get children food

Updated: 1 hours ago
New program helps get children food

News

Aiken County 911: I-Team investigation exposes critical mistakes made on critical calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
An all-new I-Team investigation begins with a heart attack -- a mother collapses on the floor. Her family, knowing seconds count, begins CPR and dials Aiken County 911.

News

Families call for removal of Superior Court judge over bias after bond hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
About two dozen people are rallying together for two cases. The connection: claims against one judge.

News

Five Augusta firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Five Augusta firefighters have been sent home after they all tested positive for COVID-19, according to Augusta Fire/EMA officials.

News

RAW: Aiken County 911 call for Barbara Roberts

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

GA’s Kemp taps 1,000 National Guardsman, declares emergency in effort to curb violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order that taps 1,000 Georgia National Guard to help curb violence after a brutal weekend of shootings over the weekend in Atlanta.