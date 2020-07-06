Advertisement

Amid shortage, holiday sweeps fireworks shelves clean in CSRA

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The whole weekend was full of sights and sounds of fireworks across the CSRA.

The fireworks were largely in backyards this year, since most public July Fourth events were canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

But because of the trade war and the pandemic, what was once one of the top-selling weeks for fireworks may be fizzling.

MORE | Crime surge tarnishes holiday weekend in 2-state region

Many fireworks dealers were swept clean for the holiday. 

“I think that probably caught a lot of stores off guard, they just weren’t expecting crowd that were out and about purchasing fireworks,” said Skip Playford, manager at Wacky Wayne’s fireworks. 

The supply might not return so soon.

When the coronavirus pandemic closed factories in China, fireworks distributors found themselves needing more but getting less.

"Well, initially, everybody was expecting shipments to come in normally but then all of a sudden with the COVID pandemic, it was, 'Oh we're not going to get fireworks out of China,'" Playford said.

He said the predicted shortage didn’t affect his business.

"We had a booming year —  literally," he said.

A booming year that led to a higher-than-normal demand.

"I just think they were overwhelmed due to supply and demand - the demand was much greater than the supply that did come in," he said.

He says the excessive number of sales over the holiday weekend punched a hole in his inventory, but he's not worried about the off-season.

“We did sell out of some items, but we still do have inventory,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Multiple Textron employees test positive for coronavirus, company says

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Textron Specialized Vehicles said it has seen multiple cases of employees at its Augusta plant testing positive for coronavirus in recent days.

News

Walmart will transform its parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
With social distancing crimping trips to the movie theater, Walmart is planning to turn its parking lots into drive-in theaters.

News

Georgia, U.S. fare better than South Carolina in jobless stats

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina’s first-time unemployment claims decreased only slightly last week as the state continues to reel from the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

South Carolina offers extra jobless benefits for those who’ve run out

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has begun offering an “extended benefits” program for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

Latest News

News

Gasoline tax to rise by 2 cents in South Carolina

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
Starting Wednesday, South Carolina drivers will see some changes at the pump.

News

Ga., S.C. officials see silver lining amid gloomy jobless numbers

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Education and Workforce says it has paid out more than $2.5 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits since mid-March.

News

Ga. lawmakers grapple with COVID-19 legal issues, budget cuts and more

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
Georgia state senators want to give broad protection to businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.

News

Name given for worker killed by accident at Bridgestone plant

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By Staff
A contractor died after an accident at the Bridgestone Americas passenger/light truck tire plant warehouse in Graniteville.

News

S.C. jobs report includes local layoffs, closures

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Closures or layoffs by several employers across South Carolina, including ones in the North Augusta area, Bamberg, Barnwell and Orangeburg, are included in the SC Works WARN Notification Report released this month.

Business

Crowne Plaza North Augusta to hold job fair

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Crowne Plaza North Augusta is holding a job fair this week.