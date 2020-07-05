Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-GEORGIA PROTEST

Armed protesters march through Georgia's Stone Mountain Park

A large group of armed protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed. WXIA-TV reported that the predominantly Black demonstrators on Saturday spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters. He said the group was peaceful. Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-Black population.

FILM FESTIVAL

Macon Film Festival on despite coronavirus

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Organizers of the annual Macon Film Festival say they will hold the event despite the coronavirus, but the bulk of the film entries will be streamed online. Festival board chairman Steven Fulbright tells The Telegraph the event is important to Macon and filmmakers. It will run from Aug. 13 through Aug. 30. Other festivals, including May’s Cannes Film Festival, April’s Tribeca Film Festival and March’s SXSW, were forced to cancel because of COVID-19, though each preserved some components online. Fulbright, who is also Visit Macon’s director of tourism, says attendees to the Macon event will have a variety of ways to enjoy the films while staying safe.

SCHOOL DELAY

Atlanta area school district delays start date for virus

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Another metro Atlanta school district is pushing back the start of the school year because of the coronavirus. The Cobb County School District Board of Education voted to delay classes by two weeks to Aug. 17. The district said in a news release that the new start date will give students, parents, teachers, and principals time to prepare for the school year as district staff review updated guidance from public health officials. The board’s vote on Thursday followed a recommendation by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Fulton County school board members previously agreed to move their start date from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-STONE MOUNTAIN

As monuments fall, Confederate carving has size on its side

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — As statues of figures from America's slave-owning past come down across the nation, the largest Confederate monument ever crafted may outlast them all. Georgia's Stone Mountain features supersized carvings of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson standing 90 feet tall. Stone Mountain's sheer size makes changes difficult. Geologist Ben Bentkowski estimates it would cost more than $1 million to obliterate the carving with explosives. There's also a legal obstacle. A 2001 Georgia law guarantees the preservation of the Stone Mountain monument. The monument, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the state park outside Atlanta.

BRAVES-NAME

Atlanta Braves give no indication of considering name change

ATLANTA (AP) — With teams in two pro sports taking a second look at names deemed offensive to Native Americans, the Atlanta Braves are giving no indication they are willing to consider a similar change. The Cleveland Indians said Friday they’re reconsidering their name following the furor over the NFL Washington Redskins name. The Braves released a statement saying the team “honors, supports, and values the Native American community. That will never change.” The Braves said they “have much work to do on and off the field.” The Braves have not said if they will encourage the tomahawk chop and chant by fans this season.

NEWBORN'S BODY

Sheriff: Body of newborn found in Georgia woods

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a newborn was discovered Friday in the woods of Georgia’s Dawson County. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said the 911 center got a call around noon that a homeowner had found the baby in a wooded area behind his home. WSB-TV reports officials said they believe the baby was around 1 to 2 weeks old. Further details were not immediately released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist local investigators with the case. Johnson says at least two people are being questioned in the case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia coronavirus cases continue steep climb

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has experienced another steep jump in coronavirus cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported nearly 2,800 more cases on Friday ahead of the July 4 holiday. That brings the state's total to just under 90,500 cases. At least 2,856 people have died in Georgia. The state has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks after a short period of decline that followed a since-lifted stay-at-home order from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The pandemic is resurgent around the country, and health authorities warn that the holiday weekend could make it worse if Americans don’t take precautions.

ELECTION 2020-ABSENTEE GOP

Can Trump's anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.