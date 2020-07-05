Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — School districts across America must make wrenching decisions over how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. They face issues like school buses running below capacity, virtual learning, outdoor classrooms and quarantine protocols for infected children. The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary from district to district and state to state. The debates have been highly emotional, with tempers flaring among parents and administrators. And discussions have been made all the more vexing by record numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported each day. They must balance health concerns with clawing back as much normalcy as possible.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

TRANSIT MASKS

Atlanta transit agency to give riders masks for coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) — Metro Atlanta’s transit authority will provide disposable masks to riders to try to protect them from the coronavirus. Starting Monday, MARTA says customers will be able to get a mask between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays at rail stations and bus bays. Customers who want one should look for uniformed station agents or people wearing a red “Team MARTA” shirt. Each customer will select an individual mask from a tissue-like dispenser. MARTA plans to distribute up to two million masks and could expand the program to weeknights and weekends. There is, however, no requirement to wear a mask in order to board buses and trains.

STATE PATROL HEADQUARTERS-FIRE

Georgia State Patrol building damaged by fire during protest

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive damage to its headquarters in Atlanta early Sunday morning. A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the agency's vehicles parked in front of the building was also damaged. Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background. A witness says the demonstration started peacefully but about three or four people looked to be trying to vandalize the building. No arrests have been made.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-GEORGIA PROTEST

Armed protesters march through Georgia's Stone Mountain Park

A large group of armed protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed. WXIA-TV reported that the predominantly Black demonstrators on Saturday spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters. He said the group was peaceful. Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-Black population.

AP-US-BLACK-NATIONAL-ANTHEM

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was created more than a century ago. But the hymn dubbed as the Black national anthem has resurrected a beacon of hope during recent nationwide protests. Countless rallies were held across the United States in recent weeks with arm-locked protesters reciting the song’s lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people. Some marches were peaceful, while others turned violent. But one common thread at the protests were people chanting the anthem‘s message of faithfulness, freedom and equality. Some civil rights leaders call the song sacred, while others believe the song is more “powerful and patriotic" than America's national anthem.

FILM FESTIVAL

Macon Film Festival on despite coronavirus

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Organizers of the annual Macon Film Festival say they will hold the event despite the coronavirus, but the bulk of the film entries will be streamed online. Festival board chairman Steven Fulbright tells The Telegraph the event is important to Macon and filmmakers. It will run from Aug. 13 through Aug. 30. Other festivals, including May’s Cannes Film Festival, April’s Tribeca Film Festival and March’s SXSW, were forced to cancel because of COVID-19, though each preserved some components online. Fulbright, who is also Visit Macon’s director of tourism, says attendees to the Macon event will have a variety of ways to enjoy the films while staying safe.

SCHOOL DELAY

Atlanta area school district delays start date for virus

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Another metro Atlanta school district is pushing back the start of the school year because of the coronavirus. The Cobb County School District Board of Education voted to delay classes by two weeks to Aug. 17. The district said in a news release that the new start date will give students, parents, teachers, and principals time to prepare for the school year as district staff review updated guidance from public health officials. The board’s vote on Thursday followed a recommendation by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Fulton County school board members previously agreed to move their start date from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.