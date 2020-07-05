Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol headquarters in Atlanta was vandalized early Sunday by protesters who appeared to set off at least one firework inside the building. Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background. Smoke could be seen through a glass window of the building after the red flash that looked to be coming from inside. WGCL-TV reports windows had been broken and it appeared two staff members were being treated with oxygen following the incident. A witness says about 35 to 40 people were peacefully protesting in the street, and only three or four people looked to be trying to vandalize the building.

UNDATED (AP) — A large group of armed protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed. WXIA-TV reported that the predominantly Black demonstrators on Saturday spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters. He said the group was peaceful. Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-Black population.

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Organizers of the annual Macon Film Festival say they will hold the event despite the coronavirus, but the bulk of the film entries will be streamed online. Festival board chairman Steven Fulbright tells The Telegraph the event is important to Macon and filmmakers. It will run from Aug. 13 through Aug. 30. Other festivals, including May’s Cannes Film Festival, April’s Tribeca Film Festival and March’s SXSW, were forced to cancel because of COVID-19, though each preserved some components online. Fulbright, who is also Visit Macon’s director of tourism, says attendees to the Macon event will have a variety of ways to enjoy the films while staying safe.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Another metro Atlanta school district is pushing back the start of the school year because of the coronavirus. The Cobb County School District Board of Education voted to delay classes by two weeks to Aug. 17. The district said in a news release that the new start date will give students, parents, teachers, and principals time to prepare for the school year as district staff review updated guidance from public health officials. The board’s vote on Thursday followed a recommendation by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Fulton County school board members previously agreed to move their start date from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.