Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — A large group of armed protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed. WXIA-TV reported that the predominantly Black demonstrators on Saturday spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters. He said the group was peaceful. Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-Black population.

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Organizers of the annual Macon Film Festival say they will hold the event despite the coronavirus, but the bulk of the film entries will be streamed online. Festival board chairman Steven Fulbright tells The Telegraph the event is important to Macon and filmmakers. It will run from Aug. 13 through Aug. 30. Other festivals, including May’s Cannes Film Festival, April’s Tribeca Film Festival and March’s SXSW, were forced to cancel because of COVID-19, though each preserved some components online. Fulbright, who is also Visit Macon’s director of tourism, says attendees to the Macon event will have a variety of ways to enjoy the films while staying safe.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Another metro Atlanta school district is pushing back the start of the school year because of the coronavirus. The Cobb County School District Board of Education voted to delay classes by two weeks to Aug. 17. The district said in a news release that the new start date will give students, parents, teachers, and principals time to prepare for the school year as district staff review updated guidance from public health officials. The board’s vote on Thursday followed a recommendation by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Fulton County school board members previously agreed to move their start date from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — As statues of figures from America's slave-owning past come down across the nation, the largest Confederate monument ever crafted may outlast them all. Georgia's Stone Mountain features supersized carvings of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson standing 90 feet tall. Stone Mountain's sheer size makes changes difficult. Geologist Ben Bentkowski estimates it would cost more than $1 million to obliterate the carving with explosives. There's also a legal obstacle. A 2001 Georgia law guarantees the preservation of the Stone Mountain monument. The monument, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the state park outside Atlanta.