Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — School districts across America must make wrenching decisions over how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. They face issues like school buses running below capacity, virtual learning, outdoor classrooms and quarantine protocols for infected children. The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary from district to district and state to state. The debates have been highly emotional, with tempers flaring among parents and administrators. And discussions have been made all the more vexing by record numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported each day. They must balance health concerns with clawing back as much normalcy as possible.

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

ATLANTA (AP) — Metro Atlanta’s transit authority will provide disposable masks to riders to try to protect them from the coronavirus. Starting Monday, MARTA says customers will be able to get a mask between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays at rail stations and bus bays. Customers who want one should look for uniformed station agents or people wearing a red “Team MARTA” shirt. Each customer will select an individual mask from a tissue-like dispenser. MARTA plans to distribute up to two million masks and could expand the program to weeknights and weekends. There is, however, no requirement to wear a mask in order to board buses and trains.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive damage to its headquarters in Atlanta early Sunday morning. A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the agency's vehicles parked in front of the building was also damaged. Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background. A witness says the demonstration started peacefully but about three or four people looked to be trying to vandalize the building. No arrests have been made.