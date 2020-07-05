Advertisement

Five injured after shooting outside house party in Barnwell

The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the Red Oak community Saturday night.
The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the Red Oak community Saturday night.(WCJB)
By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent five people to the hospital Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting happened outside a home in the Red Oak community in Barnwell. The five victims, most of whom were teenagers, were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made and they have not yet identified a subject, but they are investigating.

Anyone with any information should call the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

