Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will be ending as we continue over the next few hours, and most of us will be dry for the fireworks. Temperatures will also be dropping into the low 90s and upper 80s by 8 and 9 PM. Temperatures will bottom out into the low 70s by tomorrow morning. Unfortunately, the humidity will stick around with us through this weekend which will allow the heat index to likely reach triple digits in some locations so be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors.

There is a 20%-30% chance for an afternoon pop-up shower tomorrow but most will stay dry. The stationary front that brought us rain earlier this past week is expected to slowly make it’s way back to our area as an area of low pressure develops along the front as well.

Higher storm chances are expected by early next week as an area of low pressure develops off the coast of South Carolina. We will also have better upper level support due to the development of an upper trough forming over the eastern US. High temperatures will be below average for most of next week.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, where Tropical Depression #5 could turn into Tropical Storm Edouard, this would be the 5th tropical system of the Hurricane Season so far. This system is currently just to the southwest of Bermuda and poses no risk to the CSRA as it continues to move to the northeast.

Tropical Depression #5 (WRDW)

An area of low pressure will be forming off the Florida Gulf Coast and that has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, something to keep an eye on.

tropics outlook (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.