Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw temperatures back in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100°. The temperatures will slowly cool this evening back to the low 70s by tomorrow morning. There is a 20% chance for an afternoon pop-up shower but most will stay dry.

The stationary front that brought us rain earlier this past week is expected to slowly make it’s way back into our region as an area of low pressure develops along the front as well. Higher storm chances are expected with that front as rain becoming more widespread Monday afternoon through Wednesday. We will also have better upper level support due to the development of an upper trough forming over the eastern US. High temperatures will be below average for most of next week thanks to an abundance of cloud cover and precipitation.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics where Tropical Depression #5 could turn into Tropical Storm Edouard later on tonight. This would be the 5th tropical system of the Hurricane Season so far. This system is currently just to the north of Bermuda and poses no risk to the CSRA as it continues to move to the northeast.

Tropical Depression #5 (wrdw)

An area of low pressure will be forming off the Florida Gulf Coast and has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Definitely something to keep an eye on.

Tropics Outlook (wrdw)

