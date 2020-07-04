Advertisement

Prepare your pets: noise and flash of Independence Day results in terrified, lost pets

(WILX)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phones at animal shelters always blow up with calls from citizens who have lost their dogs or cats because the animals panicked from fireworks. Aiken County has tips on how you can help your pet this weekend.

Nationwide, more pets go missing July 4 through 6 than any other time of year. According to PetAmberAlert, a lost pet finder that helps four-legged family members find their way home, animal control officials across the nation report a 30 percent to 60 percent increase in lost pets each year between these dates.

So the Aiken County Animal Shelters has the following tips for preparing your pets for fireworks activity taking place near your home:

1. Be sure your pet is microchipped and has your contact information on his collar in case he runs away.

2. If your pet is inside, close the curtains/blinds and play soothing music to mask the outside explosions.

3. Provide a hiding spot for your cat or dog that they have access to at all times. Examples include under furniture, in crate, in quiet corner

4. If your pet must remain outside, stay with him, and comfort him.

5. Walk your dog during the daylight hours and keep dogs and cats indoors when the fireworks are likely to be set off

6. Some dogs are calmed by “thunder shirts” and you can also reduce your pets’ anxiety with pheromone diffusers

7. Feed your pet a solid meal an hour or two before the fireworks are scheduled to start. He will feel more relaxed and content, like you do after a big meal.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A recap on Georgia’s firework rules for this 4th of July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
We’re giving you a brief recap of what rules and regulations Georgia is enforcing for the use of fireworks this Independence Day.

VOD Recordings

Georgia firework laws

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)

VOD Recordings

Hypersensitivity to fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hypersensitivity to fireworks

News

Go off with a boom, but safely: hospitals prep for more firework injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Studies show out of the known fireworks injuries last year, more were cause by little sparklers, than the big guys you might see around town. And hospitals are preparing for the injuries that come with the holiday tradition.

Latest News

News

Doctors concerned after last spike of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

July 3 COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Doctors expecting more firework injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Augusta Top Golf officially opens

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rise in fireworks sales and a rise in complains

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Salute From the Shore flyover

Updated: 5 hours ago
Salute From the Shore flyover