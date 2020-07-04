Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

NEWBORN'S BODY

Sheriff: Body of newborn found in Georgia woods

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a newborn was discovered Friday in the woods of Georgia’s Dawson County. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said the 911 center got a call around noon that a homeowner had found the baby in a wooded area behind his home. WSB-TV reports officials said they believe the baby was around 1 to 2 weeks old. Further details were not immediately released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist local investigators with the case. Johnson says at least two people are being questioned in the case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia coronavirus cases continue steep climb

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has experienced another steep jump in coronavirus cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported nearly 2,800 more cases on Friday ahead of the July 4 holiday. That brings the state's total to just under 90,500 cases. At least 2,856 people have died in Georgia. The state has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks after a short period of decline that followed a since-lifted stay-at-home order from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The pandemic is resurgent around the country, and health authorities warn that the holiday weekend could make it worse if Americans don’t take precautions.

ELECTION 2020-ABSENTEE GOP

Can Trump's anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SELMA BRIDGE

Move to rename 'Bloody Sunday' bridge has critics in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965. Online petitions have circulated for years to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for Congressman John Lewis. Pettus was a white supremacist, and Lewis was beaten on the bridge 55 years ago. But some of the people who marched with Lewis don't like the idea of renaming the bridge for him, and Lewis once co-authored an article that opposed renaming the bridge. Any change would have to be approved by Alabama's Republican-controlled Legislature.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOG-GEORGIA

Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the U.S. to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The Georgia Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday that the 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness. The dog was positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The dog was euthanized after the neurological illness progressed. Officials say the dog's neurological illness was caused by a condition unrelated to the coronavirus. Experts do not believe that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia sees another big increase in coronavirus infections

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia added close to 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases to its total count on Thursday, the largest single-day increase the state has experienced. Georgia has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks. Nearly 88,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Experts say that figure likely only accounts for a fraction of those actually infected. At least 2,849 people have died in Georgia. One-day confirmed coronavirus cases for the country rose to an all-time high of 50,000 on Thursday. Cases are rising in 40 out of 50 states.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

2 arrested in Wendy's fire after Rayshard Brooks' shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities have arrested two more people on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says 33-year-old John Wade and 23-year-old Chisom Kingston were arrested on Thursday. According to the newspaper, Wade was one of several people who organized demonstrations in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Brooks’ killing in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on June 12 came amid weeks of turbulent and sometimes violent protests across the U.S. over Floyd’s death. Authorities have previously announced the arrest of another suspect in the fire.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Sheriff fails to protect inmates from coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses a Georgia sheriff of violating the rights of people held in the jail he oversees by disregarding the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. The lawsuit says Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates are violating the inmates' constitutional rights. Among the alleged problems that can contribute to the risk of virus exposure are overcrowded cells, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited access to cleaning and sanitation supplies. Hill did not respond Thursday to phone messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.