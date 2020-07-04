GA Lottery
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-1-2
(six, one, two)
8-9-7
(eight, nine, seven)
4-3-6-9
(four, three, six, nine)
3-8-3-9
(three, eight, three, nine)
07-23-28-42-47, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
0-0-9-9-0
(zero, zero, nine, nine, zero)
7-2-1-2-6
(seven, two, one, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million