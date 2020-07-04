GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-1-2

(six, one, two)

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

4-3-6-9

(four, three, six, nine)

3-8-3-9

(three, eight, three, nine)

07-23-28-42-47, Cash Ball: 1

(seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

0-0-9-9-0

(zero, zero, nine, nine, zero)

7-2-1-2-6

(seven, two, one, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million