Advertisement

Food, fireworks and a lot of distance for your local Independence Day

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Things wrapped up pretty well after Mad Anthony’s Firework show in Waynesboro, with four parking lots filling up with families eager to celebrate the 4th of July.

And in the typical 2020 style, the event wasn’t usual by any standards.

It was a slow start here at the Mad Anthony’s Big Boom Firework show.

“I woke up thinking nobody was going to show up,” Don Lively said.

But by the time the sky was dotted with red, white, and blue, hundreds of cars were parked and ready to go.

MORE: A recap on Georgia’s firework rules for this 4th of July

Lively, Waynesboro Downtown Development Director, coordinates this every year, and it’s run solely from private donations.

“I got a real late start fundraising, so over the five weeks since I started this, about five weeks ago, we raised over $10,000 to put on the show,” he said.

And this year was record-breaking. In years, where he’s had four months, he didn’t even get that much from donations.

“It just shows me that people are very responsive, and people really wanted to celebrate,” Lively said.

And that wasn’t the only thing record-breaking this year. Lively says the turnout here was better than years past. But not everything was the same, some families chose to enjoy from their cars or spread out.

“I knew people would want to come,” Lively said. “This event lends itself to that in a way because people will park, they’ll get out, and will stay with their small family groups, friend groups.”

There were fewer vendors and no dance contest, but these families were still able to enjoy these lights in the sky.

Though masks were sparse during the show, a lot of families were enjoying from their cars or spreading out from other groups, as well as bringing their own food and drinks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Exploring South Carolina in 30 days

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Mad Anthony's firework show

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mad Anthony's firework show

News

Prepare your pets: noise and flash of Independence Day results in terrified, lost pets

Updated: 2 hours ago
Phones at animal shelters always blow up with calls from citizens who have lost their dogs or cats because the animals panicked from fireworks. Aiken County has tips on how you can help your pet this weekend.

News

A recap on Georgia’s firework rules for this 4th of July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
We’re giving you a brief recap of what rules and regulations Georgia is enforcing for the use of fireworks this Independence Day.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Georgia firework laws

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)

VOD Recordings

Hypersensitivity to fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hypersensitivity to fireworks

News

Go off with a boom, but safely: hospitals prep for more firework injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Studies show out of the known fireworks injuries last year, more were cause by little sparklers, than the big guys you might see around town. And hospitals are preparing for the injuries that come with the holiday tradition.

News

Doctors concerned after last spike of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

July 3 COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Doctors expecting more firework injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago