Food, fireworks and a lot of distance for your local Independence Day

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Things wrapped up pretty well after Mad Anthony’s Firework show in Waynesboro, with four parking lots filling up with families eager to celebrate the 4th of July.

And in the typical 2020 style, the event wasn’t usual by any standards.

It was a slow start here at the Mad Anthony’s Big Boom Firework show.

“I woke up thinking nobody was going to show up,” Don Lively said.

But by the time the sky was dotted with red, white, and blue, hundreds of cars were parked and ready to go.

Lively, Waynesboro Downtown Development Director, coordinates this every year, and it’s run solely from private donations.

“I got a real late start fundraising, so over the five weeks since I started this, about five weeks ago, we raised over $10,000 to put on the show,” he said.

And this year was record-breaking. In years, where he’s had four months, he didn’t even get that much from donations.

“It just shows me that people are very responsive, and people really wanted to celebrate,” Lively said.

And that wasn’t the only thing record-breaking this year. Lively says the turnout here was better than years past. But not everything was the same, some families chose to enjoy from their cars or spread out.

“I knew people would want to come,” Lively said. “This event lends itself to that in a way because people will park, they’ll get out, and will stay with their small family groups, friend groups.”

There were fewer vendors and no dance contest, but these families were still able to enjoy these lights in the sky.

Though masks were sparse during the show, a lot of families were enjoying from their cars or spreading out from other groups, as well as bringing their own food and drinks.

