Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We look to stay rain free as we continue through the rest of the night with mostly clear conditions. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the low 70s by tomorrow morning.

For your 4th of July, expect another hot afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will also stick around this weekend so the heat index will likely reach triple digits in some locations so be sure to stay hydrated . There is the slight chance for an afternoon pop-up shower but most will stay dry. The stationary front is expected to remain mostly south of the CSRA on Saturday keeping storm chances isolated.

Storm chances will be slightly higher by Sunday afternoon and evening as the stalled front begins to make a push further north. Highs are expected to stay in the low 90s.

Higher storm chances are expected by early next week as an area of low pressure develops off the coast of South Carolina. We will also have better upper level support due to the development of an upper trough forming over the eastern US.

